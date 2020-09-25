Sep 25, 2020, 2:54 PM
Tehran cooperates with Moscow to build COVID-19 vaccine, Iranian envoy says

Moscow, Sept 25, IRNA – Iranian ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Friday that Iran is determined to cooperate with Russia in building vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Speaking at a press conference in the Russian capital, the ambassador said that Iran and Russia continue to cooperate on building a COVID-19 vaccine and consultations are still underway in this regard.  

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jalali said that US President Donald Trump has to apologize for his unilateral exit from a 2015 Iran nuclear deal – known as JCPOA.

He said that the US has to compensate the economic and political damages inflicted on Iran due to US exit from the accord.

