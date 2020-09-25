Tehran cooperates with Moscow to build COVID-19 vaccine, Iranian envoy says

Speaking at a press conference in the Russian capital, the ambassador said that Iran and Russia continue to cooperate on building a COVID-19 vaccine and consultations are still underway in this regard.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jalali said that US President Donald Trump has to apologize for his unilateral exit from a 2015 Iran nuclear deal – known as JCPOA.

He said that the US has to compensate the economic and political damages inflicted on Iran due to US exit from the accord.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish