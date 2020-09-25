Official: Iran’s daily COVID-19 death toll hits 207

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 207 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 25,222.

Some 3,565 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,708 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 439,882 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 369,842 of whom have been recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,023 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that some 3,879,640 coronavirus tests have so far been conducted in the country.

