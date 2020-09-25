Iranian envoy calls for cooperation with Tajikistan in post-COVID-19 era

Saberi made the remarks speaking during a meeting in the Tajik capital with Tajikistan's Parliament Speaker Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda.

The Iranian ambassador said that mutual cooperation between the two countries is lagging behind the present potentials.

The Tajik speaker, for his part, referred to longstanding relations between the two countries, and said Iran was one of the first countries which recognized the independence of Tajikistan.

Zokirzoda stressed the role of parliamentary relations, and noted that establishment of a parliamentary friendship group between the two countries could serve as a key step to help boost bilateral relations.

