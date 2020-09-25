Sep 25, 2020, 11:24 AM
Iran constructing 100,000 residential units for less privileged citizens, VP says

Ilam, Sept 25, IRNA – Iranian government is constructing some 100,000 residential units for the poor and less privileged class of the society, Vice President and Head of the Budget and Planning Organization Mohammad Baqer Nobakht said on Friday.

He made the remarks during a meeting with local officials as part of a visit to southwestern province of Ilam.

Nobakht said that the housing project is being carried out by Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation and Housing Foundation of Islamic Revolution in collaboration with the Budget and Planning Organization.

The official noted that this is a project separate from other government plans to provide housing for the Iranian people.

Those eligible to receive the new facilities will not need to pay any amount in advance, Nobakht said.

