Iran says US lacks accurate understanding of Afghan developments

Taherian made the remarks in response to the recent remarks by the US special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, about what he claimed to be Iran’s role in the current situation in Afghanistan.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry official said that Iran officially and openly supports the beginning of negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban group.

Noting that stability in Afghanistan is an inseparable part of Iran’s policy towards the neighboring country, Taherian underlined Tehran’s readiness to help bring real and sustainable peace to Afghanistan.

He said that recent remarks made by the US officials are gradually unveiling the mistake by the architects of Doha Agreement on how to advance the peace process as they are resorting to blame game to justify their failure.

