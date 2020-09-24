Iran attending Maritime Silk Road exhibition in China

China Maritime Silk Road exhibition that has been held since 2014 as the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Expo, hundreds of companies from China and partner countries are participating in the "One Belt, One Road" initiative and shows its capabilities in the exhibition.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's pavilion is active in this exhibition with the efforts of the Consulate General of Iran in Guangzhou.

The “Silk Road Economic Belt” and “21st Century Maritime Silk Road” are initiatives first introduced by President Xi Jinping in the fall of 2013 during visits to Kazakhstan and Indonesia, respectively to revive the ancient Silk Road which is to connect the Asia-Pacific economic circle in the east and the European economic circle in the west.

