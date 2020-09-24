Iran to impose some restrictions after COVID-19 new wave

President Rouhani made the remarks at a meeting held in Tehran on Thursday with participation of heads of national committees on anti-coronavirus headquarters across the country.

The Iranian president assured that the government will stand by medical personnel and not let pressure be put on them

Then, President Rouhani called for complete implementation of medical and social protocols as preemptive measures to fight the deadly virus.

Since its outbreak in December 2019, the deadly coronavirus pandemic has killed near one million people worldwide, while the number of the dead in Iran is over 25,000.

