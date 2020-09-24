Sep 24, 2020, 2:30 PM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 84052971
0 Persons

Tags

Official: COVID-19 kills 175 more in Iran

Official: COVID-19 kills 175 more in Iran

Tehran, Sept 24, IRNA - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Thursday that some 175 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 25,015.

Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 175 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 25,015.

Some 3,521 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,569 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Lari noted that a total of 436,319 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 367,829 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Some 3,957 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 3,854,827 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.


1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 13 =