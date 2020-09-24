Sep 24, 2020, 2:47 PM
Senior diplomat urges int’l community to prevent military attacks on Yemen

Tehran, Sept 24, IRNA - Senior Assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji described indiscriminate bombardment and military attacks against Yemenis and the blockade on Yemen as "inhumane and against international law", urging the international community to prevent military attacks on Yemen.

Khaji made the remarks in a meeting with Swedish representative.

Khaji raised the latest developments in Yemen and the difficult life the Yemeni people are suffering due to COVID-19 outbreak with the Swedish envoy.

They also reviewed ways to solve problems and to send food and medical aid to Yemeni people.

Iranian and Swedish diplomats called for finding a political settlement for the conflict in Yemen through intra-Yemeni talks.

Earlier on Tuesday addressing the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said: “We vociferously called for justice against aggression for the besieged people of Yemen and presented a four-point peace plan at the outset of hostilities in 2015.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reacted to a report by the United Nations Human Rights Council on situation in Yemen and said putting Iran’s name along with the providers of weapons for the Saudi-led Coalition is absolutely incorrect.

