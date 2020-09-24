Senior diplomat urges int’l community to prevent military attacks on Yemen

Khaji made the remarks in a meeting with Swedish representative.

Khaji raised the latest developments in Yemen and the difficult life the Yemeni people are suffering due to COVID-19 outbreak with the Swedish envoy.

They also reviewed ways to solve problems and to send food and medical aid to Yemeni people.

Iranian and Swedish diplomats called for finding a political settlement for the conflict in Yemen through intra-Yemeni talks.

Earlier on Tuesday addressing the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said: “We vociferously called for justice against aggression for the besieged people of Yemen and presented a four-point peace plan at the outset of hostilities in 2015.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reacted to a report by the United Nations Human Rights Council on situation in Yemen and said putting Iran’s name along with the providers of weapons for the Saudi-led Coalition is absolutely incorrect.

Translated by: Ali Izadi

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

