Iran says political failures drove Riyadh to delirium

Saeed Khatibzadeh termed statement of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz against Iran as delirium.

Saudi effort to develop relations with Zionist regime of Israel and give billions of dollars of bribe to others has turned Riyadh to a humiliating entity among the Arab countries, the spokesman said.

Khatibzadeh categorically ruled out the Saudi accusations against Iran as unfounded.

He recalled the fact that over the past several years Saudi Arabia as a cradle of and a base for ideology of Takfiri terrorist groups and as financial supporter of terrorists in the region, has been pursuing change of the power balance in the Middle East to evade the truth and leave today for tomorrow in hallucination.

Riyadh through making accusations against other countries is trying to run away from accountability for committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Yemen, Khatibzadeh said.



Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic of Iran in line with its accountability has repeatedly spoken out Saudi mistakes which have brought misery and sufferings for the people in region, the spokesman said underlining Iran's principled policy on developing diplomatic talks with the regional states and fostering ties with all neighbors.

Through his Wednesday speech to the UN General Assembly, Saudi king called on international community to take position against Iran.

Translated by: Marjan Heydari Rad

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

