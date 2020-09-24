President invites world people to Iran to see old civilization

World should get acquainted with Iranian civilization and the treasure-trove historical records of Iran, President Rouhani said during a virtual inauguration ceremony on several tourism and sports projects across the country.

Sports and tourist activities will bring happiness and health to society, the president added.

He said that if the youth focus on sports and tourism, it will be effective to avoid the behavior harmful to social norms.

The inauguration ceremony was held on the 25th week of opening of infrastructure and national projects across Iran.

