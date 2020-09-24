Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 24

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran slams US, certain European states’ selective approach about human rights

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Wednesday criticized US and certain European states' politicking and selective approach towards Tehran saying that has always dealt biggest blow to the principle of human rights.

- Zarif in Moscow for talks with Russian counterpart

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Moscow late on Wednesday to discuss 2015 nuclear deal and major regional developments with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

- Iran installs new platform in Persian Gulf oilfield

Iranian technicians and engineers have successfully installed another offshore drilling rig in the Persian Gulf waters as the country keeps expanding crude production despite lower sales.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- IRGC Navy Receives 188 Drones, Helicopters

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Navy on Wednesday received 188 new naval drones and helicopters, including three unmanned aerial vehicles unveiled for the first time.

- Qatar Emir Questions World Inaction on Zionist Occupation

Qatar’s Emir has questioned the credibility of the international community as it is unable to take any effective action to confront the Zionist regime’s continued occupation of Palestinian land and its years-long blockade of the Gaza Strip.

- Lewandowski, Neuer, De Bruyne Nominated for UEFA Player Prize

Bayern Munich duo Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer have been nominated alongside Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne for the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year prize for last season, European football’s governing body announced on Wednesday.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran launches intl. poster, cartoon contest in sympathy with Palestine

Iran’s Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization has organized an international cartoon, caricature and poster contest to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

- Iran’s Esteghlal into 2020 ACL Round of 16

Iran’s Esteghlal football team defeated Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia to book a place at the 2020 AFC Champions League Round of 16.

- Zarif to visit China soon to discuss long-term agreement

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to China “in near future” to discuss a long-term agreement between Iran and China, according to Mahmoud Vaezi, the Iranian president's chief of staff.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish