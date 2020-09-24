Ghanaian President says endeavors to enhance ties with Iran

Ghana has very good feeling about Iran, Akufo-Addo said at a farewell meeting of Iran's Ambassador to Accra Nosratollah Maleki.

At the meeting, the Ghanaian president thanked Maleki for his efforts made during his tenure to develop Accra-Tehran relations.

Ghana and Iran enjoy common interests and values and have cooperation in various fields including health and education, the president added.

For his part, the Iranian ambassador said Tehran and Accra have growing cooperation in education, politics and economy.

Maleki referred to travel of the Ghanaian president to Iran which led to signing seven documents of cooperation; and said the two countries have already convened the sixth joint commission meetings.

Pointing to 2020 presidential election in Ghana, the ambassador wished the Ghanaian nation and government a successful elections.

