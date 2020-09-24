Zarif says Iran, Russia enjoy close coordination on regional issues

Such coordination prepares the ground for regular contacts between the two sides, Zarif said upon arrival in the Russian capital late on Wednesday.

About agenda of his Moscow visit, the foreign minister said the July 2015 nuclear deal from which US withdrew unilaterally in 2018 is among important topics for discussion.



On the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian government along with China has picked the best stance at the UN Security Council over the past several months, Zarif noted.

Recently, the US presented an anti-Iran resolution to the UNSC. The resolution was rejected by the Security Council while Russia and China have strongly stood up to the US move.

Speaking about the regional developments, Zarif said the region is suffering from serious problems.

Then, he referred to the issue of Syria which needs special coordination.

He said that Iran will coordinate with Russia and Turkey on the Syrian peace during the Astana talks.

Troika of Tehran, Moscow and Ankara are three guarantors of peace in Syria.

On the issue of Afghanistan, the foreign minister said that it is one of the subjects on the agenda of discussion in Moscow.

Ways to develop ties between Iran and Russia are also on the agenda of his negotiations with the Russian counterpart, he added.

Asked whether he will talk about Lebanon with Russian officials based on reports of some media that the French government has asked him, Zarif said it is not true.

He added he may hold talks on the issue but it is not on the agenda.

"I don't think I had held some talks with French officials on the issue of Lebanon."

Zarif left Tehran for Moscow on Wednesday to pay his 31st visit to Russia. His visit is the third taking place in the pandemic period.

Translated by: Marjan Heydari Rad

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

