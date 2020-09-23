Zarif arrives in Moscow

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said that Foreign Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov will review JCPOA five years after the deal was clinched between Iran and six world powers.

He further noted that Russia, as a supporter of the JCPOA, has recently opposed a resolution of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors; Iran and Russia are in full solidarity against US anti-humanitarian and unilateral sanctions.

