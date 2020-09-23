US politicking dealt biggest blow to principle of human rights: Spox

Dismissing the recent reports by Guardian, he said that the objective behind such ordered reports for misportraying human rights in Iran is crystal clear.

Describing the statements and acts of certain European states as interference in Iran's internal affairs, he added that relevant authorities and centers have so far adopted necessary response in this regard and will do so hereafter.

"It is very strange and unbelievable for us that these same countries have not only not reacted to the gross violation of Iranian people's rights by the US regime inhumane policy and its cruel sanctions, but also fueled it by their inaction and engaged in it.

