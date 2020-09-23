Iran, Russia mulling scientific cooperation

During the meeting, Jalali referred to holding several rounds of vaccine and medicine committees between the two countries' health ministries and institutes, hoping that the Iranian and Russian reaearch institutes will soon start collaboration in producing COVID-19 vaccine.

Fursenko, for his part, dealt with the latest status of producing coronavirus vaccine called "Sputnik V", saying that the vaccine was registered about a month ago, and its injection began two weeks ago in Moscow.

Russia is in talks with some countries to deliver the Russian coronavirus vaccine, and recently reached an agreement with India to sell 100 million doses to it by the end of 2020, he said.

