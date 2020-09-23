US’ power declining in world, Iranian analysts say

The experts made the remarks at a seminar named “The United States in Transitional Period; Prospects of Iran's Foreign Policy” held in the Center for Strategic Studies in the capital city of Tehran on Wednesday.

Political Advisor Diako Hosseini said that bilateral or multilateral agreements play an important role in the region, leading to a balance between powers and preventing the formation of regional and continental hegemonies.

Commenting on the former vice president, now the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, he stated that Biden will put an end to the maximum pressure if he wins the election.

Biden will take diplomacy and negotiation into account if he will succeed at the event, the analyst added.

Biden believes that the way Trump dealt with Iran is doomed to failure, he further noted.

Ebrahim Mottaghi, Political Analyst, said that the United States has been unable to manage its allies over the past years, adding the country cannot control the incidents in the world.

The superpowers are interfering role players, he said, adding that the United States is making use of “force” rather than “power”.

The seminar was from a series of preliminary meetings of the International Conference on “The Decline of the United States; Past Trends and Future Changes”.

The International Conference on “The Decline of the United States; Past Trends and Future Changes” is slated to be held on October 27, 2020.

“Why, how and what about the American decline”, “Investigating the cultural and social gaps, ruptures and challenges of today and the future of America”, “The decline of American leadership in the contemporary and future world”, “US structural, political, and economic challenges; Past, present, and future” and “The Decline of the United States, Opportunities and Threats to the Islamic Republic of Iran” are topics of the conference.

Compiled with Tohid Mahmoudpour

Edited by Hamid Shamlou

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish