Energy minister: Int'l water summit to be held in presence of 15 countries

Ardakanian said that a center for urban water management was established with the participation of some countries in the region, as well as other countries over past few years.

He went on to say that some international organizations related to water issues, as well as some interesting European countries, have also joined the council.

Referring to the 11th meeting that will be held via video conference in the presence of 15 countries, he added that eight countries at the ministerial level and the rest at the level of deputy ministers and other officials will be attending the conference. "Also, nine relevant international organizations are present at the summit."

The summit will be hosted by Iran on Wednesday evening via videoconference in the presence of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Iraq, Syria, Qatar, Germany, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Switzerland, Oman, Egypt, and India.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish