Iran, Near Eastern countries expanding mutual coordination

According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Tehran, the two-day conference, held virtually by the Sultanate of Oman, gathers 30 FAO Members as well as representatives from partner organizations, civil society, the private sector, and academia, to identify innovative policy solutions to transform our food systems and materialize poverty reduction and zero hunger, amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Mentioning the heavy burden caused by the pandemic on food and agriculture sectors, FAO Director-General QU Dongyu asserts that it “is primarily a health crisis, but its impact has touched all parts of our lives, most importantly food security and incomes,”

FAO Director-General noted that the pandemic, and measures to contain it, pose significant challenges, especially to the most vulnerable communities, as a compounding threat to existing crises such as conflict, natural disasters, climate change, pests, and plagues. "This underscores the need for evidence-based, coordinated policy action and investment to make food systems healthier and more sustainable," Qu added.

Underscoring the need to change the region’s food systems to ensure sustainable and healthy diets for the region’s growing population in a context of water scarcity and advancing climate change, Qu indicated four important elements to kick start such transformations: well-designed multi-sectoral policies that create an enabling environment; innovation of processes and agricultural inputs; well-targeted public and private investments; and vital agricultural activity.

*** Iran calls for collective response strategies

The Iranian delegation, represented by the country’s interim envoy to FAO, Shahin Ghoraishizadeh, also shared the main adaptive strategies implemented by the Government to tackle challenges posed by COVID-19 to food and agriculture activities of the country.

As per Ghoraishizadeh, “in [this] region, the spread of COVID-19 has affected the vulnerability of millions of small producers and agricultural workers and intensified challenges for this large part of the population.”

He further emphasized that “if this situation is not effectively addressed in the region, the risk is that all the progress made in overcoming poverty and hunger and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will come to nothing.”

Iran hopes “FAO, through this conference, provides a starting point to move forward collective policies and response programs for member countries in the region; to place food and agriculture at the center of the COVID-19 socio-economic response strategies,” Ghoraishizadeh said in his concluding remarks.

