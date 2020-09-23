Sep 23, 2020, 2:59 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 84051765
0 Persons

Tags

Official: 184 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

Official: 184 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

Tehran, Sept 23, IRNA – Some 184 people in Iran have died as a result of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday.

So far, 24,840 citizens have passed away from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, she added.

Sadat Lari pointed out that 365,846 people out of a total of 432,798 people infected with the deadly virus have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

Some 3,948 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Sadat Lari added that 3,828,330 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 4 =