Iran's navy air-based power: IRGC commander

Speaking in a ceremony of delivery of drones and helicopter to the IRGC's Navy, Major General Salami said the US has not let go of the expansionist policies and is after imposing its will on other countries, which is an enemy-creating one and shows that the leaders of the US lack political wisdom.

He added that the US president has said that he had intended to assassinate Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, which signifies the end of the political season of the US.

They link the reactionary rulers of the region to the Zionist regime to make the Islamic Umma hate them.

Can US officials walk in a street in an Islamic country, he asked. “No, they can’t. All nations hate them.”

Stressing that Iran is standing tall and is becoming more and more powerful every day, General Salami emphasized that the impacts of the spiritual influence of the Islamic Revolution have been spread throughout the world and they are standing up against the oppressors.

He went on to say that the US is now the center of hatred of the people of the world and even the US citizens shout “Down with the US”.

There is nothing seen in the US except for the smoke, fire, poverty, racial discrimination, and bipolarity, and destruction of freedom, he said, adding that Iran is creating more power, extending the range of its weapons, and deepen its presence in the sea.

