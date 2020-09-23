Iran considering to supply electricity to Afghanistan

"The two countries have many opportunities for ties development in different fields that aliens should not be allowed to sabotage them, so if Afghanistan intends to develop its ties, Iran would be the best option, said Bahador Aminian at the opening ceremony of "Water, Electricity and Renewable Energy Exhibition" in Afghanistan.

Pointing to the importance of the Afghanistan market for the private sector in Iran, Aminian said that statistics show that Afghanistan is importing about $3 million annually, so if the country develops a broader market for Iranian products and that Iranian producers are willing to cooperate with Afghan partners.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to help the afghan people raise the level of their production.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish