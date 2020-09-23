Sep 23, 2020, 11:51 AM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 84051275
0 Persons

Tags

Repair of old oilfield in Persian Gulf boosts capacity by 20,000 bpd

Repair of old oilfield in Persian Gulf boosts capacity by 20,000 bpd

Tehran, Sept 23, IRNA – Repair of Hendijan oilfield – one of the oldest oilfields of the Persian Gulf – has raised its capacity by 20,000 bpd, according to Iranian Offshore Oil Company.

The company said that Iranian experts have installed a drilling oil platform on Hendijan oilfield on Tuesday and when a second platform is installed next week, the output capacity of the oilfield will be added by 20,000 b/d.   

Platform 7 was installed while observing all the safety protocols and international standards, the report added.

It said that the installation operation was fully carried out by domestic experts and operators active in the offshore projects.  

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 0 =