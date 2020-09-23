Repair of old oilfield in Persian Gulf boosts capacity by 20,000 bpd

The company said that Iranian experts have installed a drilling oil platform on Hendijan oilfield on Tuesday and when a second platform is installed next week, the output capacity of the oilfield will be added by 20,000 b/d.

Platform 7 was installed while observing all the safety protocols and international standards, the report added.

It said that the installation operation was fully carried out by domestic experts and operators active in the offshore projects.

