Colonel Mohammadreza Mohammadi told IRNA on Wednesday that the Police on bikes project scheme will go into effect in central Isfahan (Zayandehrud river).

Implementing the scheme would help traffic police officers attend the scenes sooner and make them more easily available, most importantly in areas which are highly congested, Mohammadi added.

He said that using bicycles would not lead the traffic officers to follow traffic laws compared to the situation when they drive police car, for instance, they can take one-way streets provided that they get off the bicycle and walk along the street.

World Car Free Day has been designed so that we all avoid using our vehicles on this date. While cars are convenient and offer a number of benefits, they also contribute a dangerous amount of pollution, so having a day off comes highly recommended. World Car Free Day is great for raising awareness about these concerns and helping to reduce emissions.

Police use bike in some countries while others use motor-cars. There has been renewed interest in police bicycles, since they provide greater accessibility to bicycle and pedestrian zones and allow access when roads are congested.

