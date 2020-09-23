Message President Rouhani sent to world

The speech was his last address at the UNGA in his capacity as the President of Iran, wrote Iran Newspaper in an article on Wednesday.

His speech reminded the international community about Iran’s effective role in easing tensions in the Middle East and its creative plans for the tension-stricken region, such as Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE).

In his remarks, the President sterssed that despite these roles, the country is under unilateral sanctions of the US.

He also said that the tension between Iran and the US is basically rooted in Washington’s attempts to hurt Iran’s independence in the international arena.

One of the most important aims of the severe US sanctions against Iran has been to hurt the sovereignty of the country and to force Tehran to enter new negotiations with the approach that Washington desires.

The White House has failed to do so despite using all its tools, including Maximum Pressure Policy.

Saying that the independence of Iran has not been tarnished, he stressed that Iran will not be a bargaining chip in US elections and domestic policy.

President Rouhani said although under heavy pressure on the part of the US and its allies, Iran favors dialog and tolerance; but that would be impossible to achieve except in a win-win situation and free of pressure.

"Dignity and prosperity of our nation are essential for us; and they are attained through diplomacy relying on national will coupled with resilience.”

In fact, the message President Rouhani sent to the international community at UNGA was that Iran has been able to safeguard its independence and sit at the negotiations table with an equal stance by surviving the storm of pressures while staying loyal to its commitments and international law.

President Rouhani's Speech made it clear to all that the US has failed in its Maximum Pressure Policy and that regardless of who resides in the White House, they need to return to the international laws for negotiating with Tehran.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish