Iran Air to resume flights to Germany as of October 3

IranAir- Airlines of the Islamic Republic of Iran- will have flight to Frankfurt, large city in Germany, on October 3 after months of delay in international flights due to the December 2019 outbreak of the pandemic.

CAO Director Touraj Dehghani Zanganeh said that permission to flights have obtained awaiting final confirmation from Germany.

IranAir also will restart flights to Turkey as of September 25.

Mahan Air - privately run Iranian airlines - resumed flights to neighboring country of Turkey on Monday (September 22).

Many flights to Europe were postponed after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

