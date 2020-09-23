Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 23

***IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani tells UN: Iran, as axis of peace, ‘does not deserve sanctions’

President Hassan Rouhani, in his address to the 75th United Nations General Assembly meeting on Tuesday, said Iran “does not deserve sanctions” in return for its fight for peace.

In a message to the UNGA via videoconference, President Rouhani said the Iranian nation has paid a “high price for its quest for freedom and liberation from domination and despotism”.

- Iran will not renegotiate what it has already negotiated: Zarif

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed the Islamic Republic’s readiness to hold talks on new issues, stressing, however, that the country will not renegotiate an issue it has already negotiated.

Zarif made the remarks on Monday as he spoke at a virtual event sponsored by the Council on Foreign Relations, a United States nonprofit think tank in New York.

- Iran’s annual metals exports hit $8.4b: Report

Iran witnessed its exports of metals grow in the year ending in March 2020, as the country keeps earning more from the sector despite US trade bans.

A report by IMIDRO, Iran’s largest holding company in the metals and mining sector, showed annual exports of metals had reached $8.4 billion at the end of the last Iranian year.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- U.S. Arrogates UN Role for Itself

Russia said Tuesday it will develop military cooperation with Tehran after a United Nations arms embargo on Iran expires next month, despite U.S. efforts to block arms deals.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier this month that Washington would prevent Iran from purchasing Chinese tanks and Russian air defense systems as the UN arms embargo expiration approaches.

- Venezuela: U.S. Sanctions Not to Prevent Iran Trade

Venezuela has denounced the latest U.S. sanctions against Caracas and Tehran as an act of "aggression,” saying such "arrogant” actions cannot prevent the South American country from exercising its right to forge economic relations with Iran or any other state.

In a statement, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said, "This new (American) action against multilateralism confirms that the ruling elite of the United States has no respect whatsoever for joint decisions necessary to preserve international peace and security.”

- ‘The Feast of the Goat’ Premiered at San Francisco Iranian Festival

The San Francisco Iranian Film Festival (IFF) in the U.S. has been presenting Saeed Zamanian’s short film ‘The Feast of the Goat’.

The film narrates the story of a city boy who makes friends with a goat out of loneliness.

Once, the goat is killed during a votive ritual, the boy cannot let go of the animal.

With a caption on the film’s description reading "Children never forget anything”, the film was nominated for Best Short Script prize at the 9th Paris Art and Movie Awards in France.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

- Rouhani: U.S. can impose neither negotiations, nor war on us

President Hassan Rouhani told the UN General Assembly late on Tuesday that the United States is not in a position to impose negotiations or war against Iran.

“U.S. can impose neither negotiations nor war on us,” Rouhani asserted.

The Rouhani speech came after a diplomatic showdown between Iran and the U.S. in the UN Security Council over a controversial announcement by Washington about the return of all previously terminated UN sanctions on Tehran.

- Moscow: Russia-Iran interaction to continue despite surge in U.S. sanctions

Chairman of the Russian Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee has said the United States' sanctions activity will not stand in the way of Russia's further cooperation with Iran, Interfax reported on Tuesday.

"A meeting of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation is due to take place this fall, and this interaction will continue despite the latest 'pre-election' surge of America's sanctions activity, which has already turned into some sort of background 'noise', not the most pleasant, but familiar to all, which has been accompanying numerous international processes. Everyone is starting to get used to it one way or another," Konstantin Kosachyov wrote on Facebook.

- World’s response to U.S. was a "big No": Foreign Ministry spokesman

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the international community said a “big No” to attempts by the United States to unilaterally reimpose sanctions on Iran under the name of the United Nations.

Pointing to the UN secretary-general’s remark over claims by Washington that it has activated the so-called “trigger mechanism”, Khatibzadeh told the Tehran Times that “this was another ‘big No’ to the United States.”

“It is clear that the international community's response to the United States was a ‘big No,’” he noted.

