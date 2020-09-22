World's response to US a 'Big No': Khatibzadeh

"The world's response to the US was a big No. The US government is isolating itself with a very steep slope and very fast," he said.
Tehran, Sept 22, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a tweet late on Tuesday that world's response to the US was a 'Big No'.
