Sep 22, 2020, 11:19 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 84050847
0 Persons

Tags

World's response to US a 'Big No': Khatibzadeh

World's response to US a 'Big No': Khatibzadeh

Tehran, Sept 22, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a tweet late on Tuesday that world's response to the US was a 'Big No'.

"The world's response to the US was a big No. The US government is isolating itself with a very steep slope and very fast," he said.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 2 =