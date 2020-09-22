Rouhani: Dealing with common int'l issues not possible without global engagement

In a tweet late on Tuesday, he said, "All of us across the globe are experiencing difficult times during the pandemic. However, my nation, the resilient people of Iran, instead of enjoying global partnership and cooperation, is grappling with the harshest sanctions in history imposed in blatant and gross violation of the Charter of the United Nations, international agreements and Security Council Resolution 2231."

Today, President Rouhani addressed the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations in New York which convened via video conference.

He outlined the plight of humanity due to the spread of the coronavirus which takes tolls from nations all over the world and termed COVID-19 as "now a common pain” for humanity.

