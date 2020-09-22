President Rouhani addresses 75th UNGA speech

He outlined the plight of humanity due to the spread of the coronavirus which takes tolls from nations all over the world and termed Covid-19 as "now a “common pain” for humanity—thanks to the rapid growth of science, technology and the media.

President Rouhani's address started at 21:00 hours Tehran local time.

Rouhani's address is pre-recorded and broadcast live on Iranian national TV networks, deputy head of presidential office for information and communication Ali Reza Moezi said.

Leaders of world countries attend the UN General Assembly session in video-conference this year due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic which has created seriously impeded many world events and meetings since its outbreak in December 2019.

Through his Twitter post, Moezi said world is affected by the deadly virus, and this year, New York is not crowded with top diplomats and world leaders and will be held in video-conference.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish