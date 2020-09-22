COVID-19 kills 178 more Iranians over past 24 hours

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday that with the 178 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 24,656.

Some 3,712 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,817 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 429,193 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 363,737 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,922 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Sadat Lari added that 3,800,619 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

