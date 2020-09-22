President Rouhani to address 75th session of UN General Assembly tonight

Rouhani's address has already been recorded and will be broadcast tonight, deputy head of presidential office for information and communication Ali Reza Moezi wrote.

Leaders of world countries attend the UN General Assembly session in video-conference this year due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic which have created serious problems for many world events and meetings since its outbreak in December 2019.

Through his Twitter post, Moezi said world is affected by the deadly virus, and this year, New York is not crowded with top diplomats and world leaders and will be held in video-conference.

