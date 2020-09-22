War-hit countries better appreciate peace: Tehran mayor

Referring to the coincidence of the anniversary of Iraqi invasion of Iran (22 September 1980) and International Day of Peace (September 21), Pirouz Hanachi stressed that the imposed war made considerable damage to Iran.

He made the remarks after taking part in a ceremony to mark World Car Free Day on September 22 when he appeared riding a bike alongside foreign ambassadors residing in Iran.

The Mayor accompanied the French, Danish, Dutch, and German ambassadors on Tehran streets during the biking.

Hanachi and his companions also visited Tehran Peace Museum to honor the International Day of Peace on September 21.

According to the Mayor, the Municipality of Tehran is trying to increase the share of bicycle use in Tehran to 1% of all the transportation by the end of the current Iranian year (20 March 2021).

Saying that one of the problems of the dwellers of big cities is lack of physical activity and the diseases it brings, he added that 170 km of bicycle path exists in Tehran, 40 km of which has been made recently.

He also said that Tehran has 240 km of railway in seven lines and it is planned to add about the same length to the existing Metro system.

Hanachi went on to say that Iran is now fighting to viruses: coronavirus and sanctions.

He added that countries help each other out in hard times and Iran expects more from other countries in the current condition.

He also appreciated the Europeans for supporting the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

