Foreign ambassadors mark Car Free Day on Tehran streets

Pirouz Hanachi, Mayor of Tehran, accompanied the French, Danish, Dutch and German ambassadors during the riding.

After riding, they visited Tehran Peace Museum to honor the International Day of Peace on September 21.

September 22 is named World Car Free Day to encourage drivers to not use their cars and take this opportunity for walking or riding.

On Tuesdays, Tehran mayor sometimes goes to work not by car but instead using a bicycle or the public transportation.

