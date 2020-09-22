Energy minister: Iran to build new power plant with Russian cooperation

Speaking to IRNA, Ardakanian said that Russian side finally decided to change the contractor and the new one has been conformed by Iran.

He added that the executive procedure of the project is underway.

Russian Federation has undertaken to finance the project.

Ardakanian expressed hope for earmarking financial resources by the Russian Federation to start the project by the Russian contractor within weeks.

Earlier, Ardakanian urged the Russian partners to speed up executive works to build 1400-MW power plant in Sirik, southern Iran.

Sirik overlooks the Strait of Hormuz and contains a small harbor to the northwest of the main settlement.

