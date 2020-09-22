Iranian Envoy to ICJ: US sanctions damage Iranians’ everyday life

Hamid-Reza Oluomi-Yazdi backed Jurisdiction of the ICJ to examine Iranian proceedings against the US, saying that the UN court is qualified to investigate the case.

The second and final round of hearing on Iran's complaint against Washington to The Hague for violation of the 1955 Treaty of Amity by the US was held on Monday.

Rejecting the US claim that the ICJ is not qualified to investigate the case because it is related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran’s lawyers and representatives stated that the hostile move of the US to re-impose sanctions after the country withdrew from the JCPOA has been against the 1955 treaty of amity which puts the case within Jurisdiction of the ICJ.

Oluomi-Yazdi the Maximum Pressure Policy of Washington on Iran has created numerous problems for everyday life of Iranian people in various fields, including trade with other countries, import and export of food and medicine, and access to the international banking system to transfer money; inflation and drop of currency value also have had negative effects on society.

He said that not only does the US present a unilateral presentation of the treaty and the laws of the ICJ, it also disrespects the international laws and the UNSCR 2231 and threatens those who want to abide by the UNSC Resolution.

The ICJ final ruling about the proceedings initiated by Iran against the US Administration is predicted to be issued in a couple of months.

