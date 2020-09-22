Sep 22, 2020, 9:38 AM
Iranian town produces five of rare medicinal herbs

Zahedan, Sept 22, IRNA – The head of the Department of Environment of Iranshahr, Sistan-Baluchestan Province, southeastern Iran, said on Tuesday that the town produces five tons of different kind of rare medicinal herbs a year.

The produce includes 80 different kinds of herbs, which makes the county of the most productive ones in this field, said Mohammad-Anvar Hashemzehi.

Withania samnifera, senna, jujube, aloe vera, sage, perovskia, milkvetch, calotropis procera, oleander, allium stipitatum, colocynth, milk thistle,teucrium polium, otostegia persica, thyme, mugwort, mentha longifolia, rhubarb, pennyroyal, and bugloss are among these herbs, Hashemzehi told IRNA.

He said some of these herbs are very rare, adding that with investment of private sector in medical industries and packaging, production of these herbs can help the prosperity of the region.

