Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 22

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday said Iraq’s 1980-88 war with Iran showed the country can defend itself and that aggression on the Islamic Republic would be very costly.

“Trying for eight years, doing everything they can, and yet achieving nothing – is there a greater victory for Iran?” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a televised video address to top military commanders and war veterans across the country, delivered at the beginning of “Sacred Defense” week marking the war’s 40th anniversary.

Senior Russian and Chinese diplomats lashed out at the United States over Washington’s unrealistic claim that its abortive campaign to bring back the United Nations’ sanctions against Iran has actually resulted in restoring the bans.

“US claims that previous UN sanctions are re-imposed on #Iran and threatens that all those who disagree with the US national interpretation of snapback will be punished,” Russian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted on Sunday. The envoy called such position “unjustifiable.

Iranian experts succeeded in repairing a 50-year-old Boeing 747 cargo plane amid harsh US sanctions against the country.

“The Boeing 747 is 50 years old but it joined Homa (the national flag-carrier Iran Air) in 2008 and Iranian specialists have overhauled it under the conditions of sanctions,” Homa’s senior repair technician Rahim Baghban told reporters on Monday.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday said the 1980-88 war by Iraq’s former dictator Saddam Hussein showed Iran can defend itself.

"Trying for eight years, doing everything they can, and yet achieving nothing -- is there a greater victory for Iran?” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The head of Iran’s nuclear agency said Monday that the landmark 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers on his country’s nuclear energy program is struggling since the unilateral U.S. withdrawal, but is still worth preserving.

Ali Akbar Salehi told delegates at a conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna that the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, has been "caught in a quasi-stalemate situation” since President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out in 2018.

Iranian movie ‘Sun Children’ has been named among the top 20 films of Venice and Toronto Film festivals by renowned critics.

The Hollywood Reporter critics have released the list of top 20 selected films of the two high ranking festivals, on which Majid Majidi’s acclaimed movie can be seen.

David Rooney, Jordan Mintzer, Deborah Young, Stephen Dalton, Sheri Linden, and Boyd van Hoeij were the ones who reviewed selected films.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the victory of the Islamic Republic in Saddam Hussein’s war against Iran in the 1980s is as bright as the sun.

“The Iranian nation clinched a luminous victory,” Ayatollah Khamenei said on Monday, responding to foreign-based propaganda outlets which question whether Iran won the war.

Another part of an ancient fire temple, which is believed to be the place where Avicenna, the illustrious Persian polymath was exiled to and jailed, has recently been unearthed in a rural district, central Iran.

“Another part of an ancient fire temple, which is located near Fardeqan village of Markazi province, has recently been excavated in a fresh round of archaeological survey underway on [the previously-found] monument,” senior archaeologist Mohsen Karimi said on Monday.

Following the Iranian government’s approval of cryptocurrency mining as an industrial activity last year, numerous companies started mining cryptocurrency across the country thanks to the extremely low-cost electricity, and now Iranian power plants started to see this industry as an opportunity to increase their revenues.

In January, the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade issued 1,000 plus licenses for cryptocurrency mining units.

With cryptocurrency mining taking a toll on Iran’s electricity industry, energy authorities voiced concerns about the enormous pressures exerted by such activities on the electrical grid, so some power plant companies proposed to offer their excess electricity exclusively to the cryptocurrency miners.

