Sanctions not to affect Moscow-Tehran ties: Russian Deputy FM

Russia’s approach to guard the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action will be saved despite all the attempts made by the US to change it, said Ryabkov speaking to reporters.

Trump administration is to issue an order to sanction those who trade arms with Iran, he said.

It will not affect Russia's policy in any way. Russia's cooperation with Iran is multifaceted and the defense cooperation will progress depending on the two countries' needs and mutual willingness, Ryabkov added, according to TASS.

"We are not afraid of US sanctions; we are used to them.”

Expressing happiness at the failure of the US attempts to restore sanctions on Iran, he said Russia welcomes United Nations Security Council’s unanimous stance against the US, which was fully harmonious with Russia’s stance.

A letter from the US cannot revive the anti-Iranian sanctions, he added.

Last June, the White House announced that it would present a resolution to the UNSC to extend Iran’s arms embargo, which was roundly turned down on August 15. Only the US and Dominican Republic gave a yes to the draft resolution. The incident is considered a humiliating failure for US diplomacy system.

Then on August 21, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a letter to the UN for snapback invocation against Iran in order to bring back in 30 days the sanctions lifted by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the UNSCR 2231, which was rejected by four permanent and nine non-permanent members of the Security Council in the first 24 hours after. They voiced that Washington’s demand has no legal basis.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the US is giving false information about restoration of sanctions on Iran, which is not true and that the world does not look at the JCPOA through US glasses.

The US officials know that what they claim is false, which is why they are threatening to sanctions those which disagree with them, the statement said, adding that as it turns out the US has no other deductions.

9417**2050

