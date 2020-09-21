Envoy: US will never see return of terminated resolutions

"The US decision today to impose sanctions on Iran has no practical effect; rather, it is a clear sign of desperation after its recent failures at UN which only added to US' isolation," Takht Ravanchi wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.



"The US will never see the return of terminated resolutions for—in int'l law—they are nonexistent," he added.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter message referred to his Monday remarks in a session in the US Council of Foreign Affairs, saying gaining trust to reenter JCPOA is the only option for any US president.

He noted that Iran has no preference for outcome of US vote and Iran is always ready for inclusive regional dialogue.

