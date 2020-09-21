Zarif terms gaining trust to reenter JCPOA as only option for any US president

Referring to his remarks at CFR session, Zarif said "Frank convo @CFR_org. Emphasized:



- Total US isolation as it fails in UN Security Council

- Iran has no preference for outcome of US vote

- Only option for any US president: Gain trust to reenter JCPOA

- Iran always ready for inclusive regional dialogue"

Zarif also commented on the treason against the Palestinian nation by the normalization deal signed by the UAE and Bahrain which he said did not result in Iran's isolation, and said "when talking about isolation, you should look at what happened in the UNSC to see which country has been isolated. As everybody knows, the UAE and Bahrain had already had relations with the occupying regime of Israel. So let's not make jokes."

Answering a question about the US claims about cyber-attacks to Iran, he said the US is knowingly carrying out cyber-attacks against Iran to damage Iran's super-sensitive nuclear equipment. This put lives of thousands of people into danger. There are lots of articles and documents proving this.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish