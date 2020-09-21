France supports IAEA’s commitment to save JCPOA

The JCPOA is one of the key elements of the Non-Proliferation Treaty and must be kept, said François Jacq.

Iran has, in line with the Additional Protocol, given some access to the IAEA inspectors, said Jacq speaking online for the General Assembly of the IAEA.

He also expressed sorrow over Iran’s reduction of its commitments without referring to the reason for the move.

Iran reduced its commitments in five separate steps with 60-day intervals one year after the US withdrew from the deal in May 2018 and the Europeans failed to keep their commitments.

Saying that the present conditions will not last, Jacq demanded that Iran return to its commitments stipulated in the JCPOA.

Iranian cabinet, in a statement on January 5, announced the country's decision to take the final step to reduce commitments to the JCPOA.

Iran is now following its nuclear program according to its needs but has repeatedly announced that it would return to its commitments if the other signatories of the deal were practically loyal to their commitments.

The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said in his speech on Monday, “Preservation of the JCPOA is also a common responsibility of all members of the international community. In this context, the responsibility of the EU specifically E3 as members of the JCPOA is of utmost importance, i.e. they must implement their obligations fully and effectively.”

“Thus, the Deal is preserved only when its provisions are implemented in a balanced manner by all parties involved. As a result, Iran has and had no other option rather adopt a step-by-step approach in implementing paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA to restore the lost balance to the Deal.”

The 64th meeting of the IAEA General Assembly started in Vienna on Monday. The event which is held by representatives, ambassadors, and high-ranking officials of 171 countries will end on Friday.

