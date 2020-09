Speaking to IRNA, Khatibzadeh said Zarif will discuss bilateral and regional issues.

Iranian foreign minister is also supposed to review the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Earlier on July 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a press conference with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow that Tehran-Moscow relations are expanding exponentially.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish