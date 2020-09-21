COVID-19 kills 177 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Monday that some 177 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours.

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Monday that with the 177 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 24,478.

Some 3,341 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,494 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 425,481 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 361,523 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,912 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Sadat Lari added that 3,773,300 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

