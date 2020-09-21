Iran attends Caucasus 2020 drills

According to the Iranian embassy in Moscow, the event is aimed at reinforcing confidence and security.

The newest version of defensive and combat equipment and achievements, anti-missile systems, jet fighters, and helicopters are being used in the drills.

Russian media Tass earlier quoted Russian Defense Ministry as saying "Crews of Su-27 and Su-30SM fighter jets of the Southern Military District are on combat air defense duty at operative airfields in the Republic of Crimea, the Krasnodar, Stavropol, and Rostov Regions within the strategic command post drills Kavkaz-2020."

The event is scheduled to be underway until September 26.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish