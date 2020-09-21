Sep 21, 2020, 1:35 PM
IAEA DG welcomes agreement with Iran

London, Sept 21, IRNA - Director General of the Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi on Monday once again welcomed the agreement between the Agency and Iran, hoping the agreement will reinforce cooperation and enhance mutual trust.

Grossi made the remarks in a statement to the 64th Regular Session of IAEA General Conference.

“I report regularly to the Board of Governors on Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” Grossi said.

The Agency continues to verify the non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran under the Safeguards Agreement, he said, adding that evaluations regarding the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities for Iran continue.

He then referred to his last month visit to Tehran when he met with President Hassan Rouhani and reached an agreement “on settlement of dispute about implementation of the Safeguards raised by the Agency”. 

“The Agency subsequently conducted a complementary access, under the Additional Protocol, to one of two locations specified by us. Our inspectors took environmental samples which will be analyzed. A complementary access to the second specified location will take place later this month.”

