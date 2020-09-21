Iran to apply modern technology for recovery of oil fields : Minister

Universities and industry need each other, said Bijan Zangeneh in the ceremony to sign 13 new agreements with universities for recovery of more oil and gas fields.

Zangeneh said that universities are like the heart of the oil industry.

He said that having well-educated human resources is of very significant, adding this task started in 1998.

Several people have studied abroad with scholarships and returned to Iran to teach in universities, he said.

