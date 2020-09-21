Leader warns against distortion of Sacred Defense

He made the remark here on Monday during his speech delivered to a virtual conference on the occasion of Sacred Defense Week.

The issue of twisting Sacred Defense is a serious matter and a big danger, Supreme Leader said.

He went on to term the Sacred Defense as one of the most logical moves taken by the Iranian nation.

Sacred Defense was a logical move from the start to end, the Supreme Leader noted cautioning against distortion of this fact.

Head of foundation for preservation of Sacred Defense works and values, Brigadier Bahman Kargar had earlier said that Ayatollah Khamenei will honor one million war veterans and defenders of holy shrines in a ceremony to mark Sacred Defense Week.

Sacred Defense Week starts in Iran on September 21. The Week is annually celebrated nationwide in commemoration of martyrs and war veterans of the Iraqi imposed war on Iran in 1980-88.

Iraq’s eight years of the imposed war claimed lives of 230,000 Iranian soldiers and left near 600,000 war-disabled. While, about 43,000 Iranians were Prisoners of War (PoWs) in Iraq and many others were Missing in Action (MIAs).

Braveness of the Iranian soldiers during those years of war is unprecedented in the history of contemporary conflicts.

