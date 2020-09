Yasin Hemmatinejad became the champion from among 70 superior champions.

The referees selected eight athletes as the best ones and placed Hemmatinejad on the top.

He was also chosen as the fourth by the viewers.





This medal is the first one gained by Iran in international parkour contests.

He was also named the phenomenon of the competitions.

The event was held by the International Gymnastics Federation.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish